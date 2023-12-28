TNI Evening News Headlines – December 28, 2023

➡️Important documents and furniture were reduced to ashes as a fire broke out in SCS Autonomous College in Puri, today. No fatalities have been reported.
➡️2,473 medical officers inducted into Odisha medical services. About 2,392 of them are MBBS doctors, and 81 are dental surgeons.
➡️A house surgeon of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir district sustained injuries after attacked by a group of miscreants.
➡️VK Pandian visited Angul & Dhenkanal District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with general public. He visited Lobhi Thakurani Temple at Gadasantri in Banarpal Block and Jagannath Temple at Khamar in Pallahara block.
➡️PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on 30th December to inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.
Related Posts
➡️Ayodhya’s new airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki.
➡️Parliament security breach: Police move court for polygraph test of 6 accused.
➡️Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined YSR Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
➡️South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs in opening Test.
➡️India lose to Australia by six wickets in first Women’s ODI in Mumbai.
➡️Pakistan bans New Year celebration in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Announcement made by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.
Comments are closed.