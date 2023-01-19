Gone So Soon, Ashish! Social Media Missing You…

By Sagar Satapathy
Ashish Sarangi Passes Away Odisha Culture Heritage

I met him online way back in 2013. He was more inclined to the ideology of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and kept arguing with me on various issues. Later, he changed track and stopped supporting or opposing anyone politically. We met and discussed about writing prospects for The News Insight, our English Fortnightly Newspaper. He wrote a few pieces too.

Things changed then and he completely devoted his time to Odia culture, heritage and tourism. He was a genuine person, a staunch supporter of Buddhist heritage and worked hard on Twitter and other social platforms to popularise Odia culture and tradition. He owned various Twitter handles too.

Although he hailed from Puri, he was born in Rajasthan and stayed there till the age of 25 before returning to Odisha. But, he knew more about Odisha and its culture and heritage than most of us.

Ashish Sarangi Last Tweet
Last Tweet of Ashish Sarangi

On Twitter, Ashish Sarangi was one of the most popular and non-controversial figures. We kept meeting and discussing various issues. We planned a lot of things together. He tried to unite all Social Media users from Odisha. He was part of all initiatives whether ‘Khati Jamiba’ or any other heritage tours. A Mechanical Engineer by profession, he was more interested in Odisha Culture and Heritage. That was his passion and emotion too. He did extensive research on that front.

Ashish was a genuine person, full of energy, knowledge, talent. He believed in friendship and intellectual discussion and stayed away from controversies. He tried hard, but got no support to carry forward his vision.

He was badly affected by Covid Era. He had to take up a sales/marketing job to earn his livings. We both tried to establish many things, but nothing could materialise as we know the situation in Odisha. Ashish was under tremendous stress, never enjoyed the job he was in. But, he had no other options.

Unfortunately, while travelling on duty, he met with an accident on December 17, went into coma and passed away after a month. His demise brought tears to many eyes on Social Media. He was a darling of all on Twitter and Facebook. He wanted to a lot for his state, honestly and genuinely. But, no, he could not.

We lost him, Friends lost him, Family is in shock. And, Odisha lost a rare talent today. Social Media mourns his untimely age. He left this world at an early age. It was not an age to go.

Rich Tributes to Ashish. Stay happy wherever you are. You will be missed forever.

