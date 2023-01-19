Gone So Soon, Ashish! Social Media Missing You…

I met him online way back in 2013. He was more inclined to the ideology of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and kept arguing with me on various issues. Later, he changed track and stopped supporting or opposing anyone politically. We met and discussed about writing prospects for The News Insight, our English Fortnightly Newspaper. He wrote a few pieces too.

Things changed then and he completely devoted his time to Odia culture, heritage and tourism. He was a genuine person, a staunch supporter of Buddhist heritage and worked hard on Twitter and other social platforms to popularise Odia culture and tradition. He owned various Twitter handles too.

Although he hailed from Puri, he was born in Rajasthan and stayed there till the age of 25 before returning to Odisha. But, he knew more about Odisha and its culture and heritage than most of us.

On Twitter, Ashish Sarangi was one of the most popular and non-controversial figures. We kept meeting and discussing various issues. We planned a lot of things together. He tried to unite all Social Media users from Odisha. He was part of all initiatives whether ‘Khati Jamiba’ or any other heritage tours. A Mechanical Engineer by profession, he was more interested in Odisha Culture and Heritage. That was his passion and emotion too. He did extensive research on that front.

Ashish was a genuine person, full of energy, knowledge, talent. He believed in friendship and intellectual discussion and stayed away from controversies. He tried hard, but got no support to carry forward his vision.

He was badly affected by Covid Era. He had to take up a sales/marketing job to earn his livings. We both tried to establish many things, but nothing could materialise as we know the situation in Odisha. Ashish was under tremendous stress, never enjoyed the job he was in. But, he had no other options.

Unfortunately, while travelling on duty, he met with an accident on December 17, went into coma and passed away after a month. His demise brought tears to many eyes on Social Media. He was a darling of all on Twitter and Facebook. He wanted to a lot for his state, honestly and genuinely. But, no, he could not.

We lost him, Friends lost him, Family is in shock. And, Odisha lost a rare talent today. Social Media mourns his untimely age. He left this world at an early age. It was not an age to go.

Rich Tributes to Ashish. Stay happy wherever you are. You will be missed forever.

କେତେ ଯେ ଅଧୁରା ସ୍ବପ୍ନ !

ଆଶିଷ ଭାଈ,ଫେରି ଆସ…

ପୁଣି ରାତି ରାତି ଆଲୋଚନା କରିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଇତିହାସ ସଂସ୍କୃତି..

ଖଟି ଜମିବ, ଚିତ୍ରକଥାକାର , ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟେଲସ୍ , ଚାଲ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବୁଲିବା ,ଏମିତି କେତେ କେତେ ଯେ ଏବେ ରହିଲା ଅଧା ବାଟରେ… ଭାବିପାରୁନି କାହା ସାହସରେ ଆଉ ଏସବୁ ବଞ୍ଚିବ..

ଏଠି ମୁଁ ଲେଖିଲେ କିଛି ବଦଳିବନି..

ନା ମନ ବୁଝିବ! — ଶାଶ୍ଵତ ଦେବଦତ୍ତ | 🆂🅳 | ❼ ⚪️ ⚡️ (@pureodiasaswata) January 19, 2023

Dedicated this 1967 Yr Konark Photo to the Memory of @ashishsarangi Bhai . 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V1JRnm9nkK — Prashant Sahu 🇮🇳 (@suryanandannet) January 19, 2023

We Lost Our Founding Pillar.

We Lost Our Big Support.

We Will Miss You Bhai 🙏

Our Soul Cries.

Ashish Bhai , Gone Too Soon !

Om Shanti ! Om Shanti ! Om Shanti@ashishsarangi Bhai 🙏@OdishaTales Will Miss You Forever !

Be With Us Wherever You Are 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wCHI694CZ5 — Odisha Tales (@OdishaTales) January 18, 2023

I am beyond devastated to hear about the demise of our beloved @ashishsarangi. A stalwart in the field of Odia history and culture, a genuine human being and a loving family man. He was also the man behind @kalingaheritage and has created a void that will be difficult to fill. pic.twitter.com/b5vL5kt61P — History of Odisha (@OdiaHistory) January 19, 2023

Shocking to hear this. We had many discussions about Odisha's heritage. What happened? — Abdaal M Akhtar (@abdaal) January 19, 2023

Will miss u @ashishsarangi Bhai 😭

Om Shanti 🙏 Great son of Kalinga Bhumi.

You have been my Guru in Knowledge about Kalinga Heritage nTemple Architecture

Will miss ur guiding force.

Thanks for everything.

Our Masaka Group is now half empty🥺@ashishkumar_tw@mishra9Supriya — Anand Abhirup 📌 🧡 🦩 (@SanskariGuruji) January 19, 2023

In 2020, he met me for the first time in Sisir Saras. He would tell me stories of how Sonepur may be Lanka of Ravana..his Ra Ra stories, Biragobindpur Kali temple. All will be missed very much. Still cant believe he is gone so soon. — Bhakti / ଭକ୍ତି / भक्ती 🇮🇳 (@exploringlyf) January 19, 2023

Have discussed with him on different issues related to heritage, excavation of monuments and promotion of Odia language. We had planned to visit a 7th-8th century temple excavated near our village, but never expected that @ashishsarangi bhaina will leave us so early. — Hemanta Pradhan (@HemantaTOI) January 19, 2023

ମତେ ଦିନେ ରାତି ବାରଟାରେ ମେସେଜ କରିଥିଲେ – ଚେଇଁଛ ନା ଶୋଇଛ, କିଛି ଧାଡ଼ି ଏଇ ଏବେ ଏବେ ଲେଖିଛି। 😔 ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ଆସିଲେ ଦେଖା ହେବା ଧାଡ଼ି ଟି ଏବେ ବହୁତ୍ ମନେ ପଡ଼ୁଛି — Manas R Dash (@csharpian) January 19, 2023

My last interaction with @ashishsarangi bhai. Dekha haba. Bahut katha achi… Omm shanti. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kp1cFtcWth — Saswat K Swain (@saswat28) January 19, 2023

ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି 🙏 ଈଶ୍ୱର ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମା କୁ ନିଜ ଚରଣ କମଳ ରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ, ଆଉ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଏ ଝଡ଼ ସହିବାକୁ ଧର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ 🌼🌼🌼 — Pratyusini Jena (@preeti_jenny_) January 19, 2023

ରାଜସ୍ଥାନରେ ଜନ୍ମ ହୋଇ ୨୫ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସ ଯାଏଁ ସେଠାରେ ବଡ଼ ହୋଇ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରତି ତାଙ୍କ ଭଲପାଇବା ଓ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଷୟରେ ଅଜଣା ତଥ୍ୟ ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରି ଜଣାଇବାର ତାଙ୍କ ନିଷ୍ଠା ବିରଳ। ଏହି ଟୁଇଟ ଏକ ଉଦାହରଣ ମାତ୍ର, ଏହି ପରି ଅନେକ ତଥ୍ୟ ଜାଣିବା ଓ ଜଣାଇବା ପାଇଁ ସେ ସବୁବେଳେ ଆଗଭର https://t.co/3qtDkpju6c — Kumarika Mohanty Panda (@kumariika) January 19, 2023

Devastated to know about the sad demise of @ashishsarangi bhai… He was one person who pushed art & crafts, culture of Odisha. We talked several times over phone when he arranged the walks in BBSR. Wish I could have met him once…

Ashishbhai was too young to go now… — ଅକାଳ କୁଷ୍ମାଣ୍ଡ 🇮🇳 (Yours sarcastically) (@akala_kushmanda) January 19, 2023

Tragic and shocking. May God give strength to you to bear the untimely loss. — 𝓓𝓮𝓫𝓪𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓪 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝔂 (@debabrata2008) January 19, 2023

Be it excavations, heritage walks, Konark conservation, saving Sishupalgarh or Odia language and much more, @ashishsarangi’s dedication for the cause of Odisha heritage was immeasurable. Rest in peace, Ashish. You will be missed. 🙏🏽 — Diana Sahu (@DianaSahu_TNIE) January 19, 2023

Woke up to the sad news of the passing of Sh @ashishsarangi. May his whole family and friends find the strength to overcome this loss. Om Shanti. 🙏 — Suketh Kumar Chinchela/Tutul 🇮🇳 (@schinchela) January 19, 2023

Woke up to the sad news & am still unable to process it. I am really heartbroken & can't believe that @ashishsarangi sir left us so soon😓 He was one of the humblest person I know here, and someone wid a passion to explore more abt Odisha’s ancient history Om Shanti, Ashish Sir pic.twitter.com/GSynkGRPup — Sibá (@Smahiam) January 19, 2023

ଓହୋ, ହେ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ। ଏ କଣ ହେଲା! କେବଳ ଖଟି ଜମିବ ପାଇଁ ନୁହେଁ, ଓଡିଶା ପରମ୍ପରା, ଐତିହ୍ୟ ପିପାସୁଙ୍କ ନିମନ୍ତେ ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମ୍ବାଦ। ତାଙ୍କ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ହେଉ। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି!🙏 — ପ୍ରମୋଦ କୁମାର ପଣ୍ଡା (@Shankhanaada) January 19, 2023

Ashish Bhai was (it hurts not being able to use "is" anymore ☹️) among those few Odias on Twitter who relentlessly make efforts towards uncovering 'best known secrets' of #Odisha @ashishsarangi will be missed. Pic at Bayalisbati from maiden trip of @kalingadiaries #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eTPTPD2qxj — Kumarika Mohanty Panda (@kumariika) January 19, 2023

@ashishsarangi

ଆଶିଷ ଭାଇ, ଥରେ ଅଧେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ସାଙ୍ଗରେ କଥା ହେଇଛି.. ଅତ୍ମୀୟତା ଅନୁଭବ ହେଇଥିଲା I

ବେଳେ ବେଳେ ଏଇ ଦୁନିଆ ଏତେ ଅସହ୍ୟ ହେଇଯାଏ କାହିଁକି.. ?😢

ପ୍ରଭୁ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଆତ୍ମାକୁ ଆଶ୍ରୟ ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ, ଆପଣଙ୍କର ପରିବାରକୁ ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ I 🙏 II ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି II — ༒ Deep ༒ ଦୀପ୍ ༒ दीप् ༒ (@D_TechnoFreak) January 19, 2023

The morning can't be such cruel .. it's not an age to leave of all @ashishsarangi bhai. Stay happy wherever you are now … Omm Shanti … — Dr. RR Sahoo 👩‍🔬🔬 🇮🇳 (@srrashmi1) January 19, 2023