TNI Morning News Headlines – January 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha slips to 14th from 12th position in NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index.

➡️ 3 of a family killed in Collision between Auto Rickshaw & Dumper near Gopalmal Chhak in Boudh.

➡️ Devotees visiting Puri Srimandir will no need to produce COVID-19 test report from today. SOP issued for darshan of Tninities.

➡️ Adivasi Mela to commence from 26th January 2021 at the Adivasi Mela ground, Bhubaneswar for 15 days- till 14th February; products to be available online too.

➡️ Adulterated spice, Chilli manufacturing unit busted in Berhampur.

India News

➡️ India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,06,10,883 including 1,92,308 active cases, 1,02,65,706 cured cases & 1,52,869 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,85,66,947 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 19th January. Of these 7,64,120 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Farmers Protest: Crucial Farmers Meet today to deliberate over Government’s offer of holding Farms Laws for 1.5 Years.

➡️ Day after Joe Biden’s inauguration as US President, BSE Sensex breaches 50,000 for the first time.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government has asked the Central Government for 20,000 additional vaccines for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021

➡️ A meeting between police officers and farmers will take place today on farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

➡️ A consignment of Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India to be dispatched to Dhaka in Bangladesh, today.

➡️ Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his Birth Anniversary today.

➡️ Rupee furthers gain by 7 paise to trade at near 5-month high of 72.98 against Dollar.

World News

➡️ Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th President of USA.

➡️ Kamala Harris takes oath as vice president of USA.

➡️ After Joe Biden’s swearing-in, China announces sanctions on 28 US officials.

➡️ Global Covid-19 case surpass 96.8 Million, death toll exceed 2.07 Million.

➡️ Biden signs 15 executive orders; rejoins Paris Climate, reverses withdrawal from WHO.