Serum Institute CEO talks about “Covishield”

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, Adar Poonawalla made a major announcement on Tuesday. He talked about the “Covishield”, COVID 19 Vaccine. In an interview, he revealed the prices for the vaccine in the private market. The Serum Institute took the permission from Indian government.

Serum Institute Delivers “Covishield” in Batches

ANI reported that the Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the COVID 19 vaccine will be available in the private markets. However, the price for the same is Rs 1000/-. However, the central government received a special price of Rs 200.

Furthermore, Poonawalla said that Covishield is the most affordable vaccines in the world. He wants to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his vision.

Poonawalla said that he wants to support the “aam aadmi” of India.

He further clarified that the Central Government bought 10 crore doses for now. And the prices are likely to rise with time for the government of India.

Covishield Ready Stock Available With Institute

Poonawalla further added that the central government bought vaccines are available for free for some people. It includes the poor, vulnerable groups and healthcare workers.

He stated that the Institute already has a ready stock of 8 crore more doses.

Meanwhile, 1.11 crores of COVID 19 vaccines are exported abroad.