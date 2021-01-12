Covishield: Odisha Receives COVID 19 Vaccine

TNI Bureau: Covishield reaches Odisha as the first assignment on Tuesday.

The SpiceJet flight carrying first consignment of Covishield vaccine. It reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from Pune.

Odisha will receive around 4.08 lakh doses (40,800 vials) of Covishield vaccine. The Serum Institute prepared the vaccine for the country.

All the vaccines will be kept at the State Vaccine Store in Bhubaneswar.

Later, the vaccines will reach the district cold chains. And then subsequently to 160 sites for COVID vaccine drive. The vaccination drive will take place on January 16.

In the first phase, the State Government will vaccinate around 3.29 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19.