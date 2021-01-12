TNI Evening News Headlines – January 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM directs the Board of Secondary Education to waive the examination fees of matriculation students this year; over 6 lakh students to benefit.

➡️ Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ arrives in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation says NO to distribution of food & clothes to homeless people under its jurisdiction without its permission.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 10 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 4 quarantine, 6 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31758 in the Capital City.

➡️ 10 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 181 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 328452.

➡️ Odisha Government allows marriage processions with the maximum gathering of 200 people.

➡️ Chandrabhaga, Talasari Beaches To Be Developed Into World-Class Tourist Destinations: Odisha CM.

➡️ AirAsia to start direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Pune. Odisha Government will provide financial support for three months.

➡️ Subrat Sahu appointed as Chief Secretary of Chhatisgarh as Additional Charge.

➡️ Orissa High Court expresses satisfaction over the progress made in investigation of Nayagarh Pari murder case.

India News

➡️ Supreme Court stays implementation of Farm Laws; forms a committee to hold talk with farmers.

➡️ 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces depart for India to participate in Republic Day parade.

➡️ Women to be inducted as Army pilots. Currently they are part of ground duties only: Army Chief.

➡️ Uttarakhand becomes 10th State to confirm Bird Flu case.

➡️ Kerala reports 5,507 new COVID-19 cases and 4,270 recoveries in the 24 hours.

➡️ Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visits military posts in Ladakh sector along China border.

➡️ Income Tax Dept conducts searches in Assam, Rs 7.54 cr seized from premises of medical professionals.

➡️ India’s retail inflation falls sharply to 4.59% in December 2020 as compared to 6.93% in November 2020.

➡️ Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy test positive for Coronavirus; cleared to take part in Thailand Open.