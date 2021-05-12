Sanjay Kumar Singh appointed as new BMC Commissioner

TNI Bureau: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 1997-batch IAS Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appinted as the new Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner.

He will also hold additional charges of Vice Chairman of BDA & CEO, Smart City Limited.

Incumbent Prem Chandra Chaudhary has been appointed OSD, GA & PG Department. It is believed that he was punished for mismanagement of Covid situation in Bhubaneswar, which made Bhubaneswar one of the most affected Corona Red Zones in the country.

IAS Bidhnupad Sethi has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, I&PR Department. It was with Sanjay Kumar Singh earlier.

Hemant Sharma will hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education.

Dr. Krishan Kumar will hold the additional charges of CMD, IDCO along with his current responsibilties in Works Department, SJTA and Puri-Konark Development Authority.