Samir Mohanty unanimously elected President of Odisha BJP

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations into rest, BJP’s State Vice President Samir Mohanty has been elected as the President of Odisha BJP unopposed. His name was officially announced by Poll Observer Narendra Singh Tomar at a press meet.

Six sets of nomination papers were filed today – all in support of Samir Mohanty. No other candidates filed the nominations, paving way for his smooth election.

Samir Mohanty, a close aide of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, will receive the charge from outgoing President Basant Panda tomorrow.

TNI Bureau
