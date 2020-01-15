100-Word Edit: Advantage Samir Mohanty!

While names of KV Singhdeo, Aparajita Mohanty, Suresh Pujari and Prithviraj Harichandan are doing the round for the post of BJP’s Odisha Unit President, State Vice President Samir Mohanty has emerged as the front-runner.

Odisha BJP will get a new chief on January 17. It will be clear on that day who rules the roost here. If Samir Mohanty gets the final nod, Dharmendra Pradhan will emerge as an undisputed leader yet again.

While a section in BJP’s Odisha Unit is trying its best to stall Dharmemdra’s march, but in vain, as they have no idea about politics of BJP.