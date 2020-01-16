Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

LTT Express Derailment: Train Services Affected

By TNI Bureau
PC: Dr. Deepak
TNI Bureau:  Train services were disrupted on Thursday after eight coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday morning due to dense fog.

The super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi at around 7 am.

Following are the trains diverted after derailment of Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar Express in Cuttack: 

  • 12880 EXPRESS (Bhubaneswar–LTT) diverted via Naraj
  • 58132 (PURI – Rourkela) PASSENGER diverted via Naraj
  • 18426 EXP (DURG – Puri) EXP diverted via Naraj
  • 12831 Dhanbad-BBSR Garib Rath Express diverted via Naraj
  • 68413 (Talcher – Puri) MEMU diverted via Naraj

Following are the helpline numbers issued by the Coast Railway for passengers:

  • 0671-1072-Cuttack
  • 0674-1072-Khurda Road
  • BBS/Head quarters Office-18003457401/402
  • BBS Station-0674-1072
  • Puri-06752-1072

