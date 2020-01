TNI Bureau: Koraput remains Odisha’s best kept secret when it comes to scenic beauty and natural habitats.

The visuals from Punjisil Waterfall, are shared by Mr. Prabir (@OdiaPuo on Twitter). Nature’s own water park has come live here.

Punjisil Waterfall is located at a distance of 15-17 km from Damanjodi and around 35-40 km away from Koraput.

Note: Video posted with consent from Mr. Prabir.