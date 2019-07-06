Rohit Sharma continues to rule at 2019 Cricket World Cup

TNI Bureau: In less than 24 hours, Rohit Sharma broke the 606 run record set by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh to become the leading run scorer of CWC 2019. He set a new record of 647 runs in group stages of any World Cup.

Rohit also became the only player to hit 5 hundreds in a single World Cup. It was his 27th ODI hubdred today. KL Rahul also scored his maiden World Cup hundred as India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to top the points table in Cricket World Cup 2019.

If South Africa beat Australia today, India would finish as the No. 1 Team and meet New Zealand in the Semifinals. Australia will then play hosts England in another semifinal.

Scores:

Sri Lanka 264/7 in 50 overs. Angelo Mathews 113, Thirimanne 53. Bumrah 3/37.

India 265/3 in 43.3 overs. Rohit 103, Rahul 111, Kohli 34*.

Man of the Match’ – Rohit Sharma

