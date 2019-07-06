English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit
Shakib Al Hasan shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record in World Cup

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) scored 606 runs in #CWC19 . He is the 3rd player after Sachin (673 in 2003) & Hayden (659 in 2007) to score above 600 runs in a single edition.

Shakib broke Sachin’s record of maximum runs at group stages of any World Cup. Sachin had scored 586 runs in the 2003 edition.

Shakib became the 2nd player after Sachin to score seven 50+ scores in a single edition of Cricket World Cup. He also took 10 wickets.

