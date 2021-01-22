Rising Petrol Prices in India

Petrol prices have taken a sharp rise on Friday. Along with the diesel prices, the oil companies in the markets have decided to increase the auto fuel industry prices. As per the reports, petrol prices have risen by 22-25 paise per litre, and Diesel saw a rise of 23-27 paise per litre.

The petrol prices in Delhi is now Rs 85.45 per litre and in Mumbai, Rs 92.04 per litre. Similarly in Chennai, the price is Rs 88.07 per litre and in Kolkata, Rs 86.07 per litre.

The prices for Diesel are also increased and is available for Rs 82.13 per litre in Mumbai. In Delhi, the price of Diesel rose by 25 paise per litre; Rs 75.63 per litre.

In Chennai and Kolkata, the price is Rs 80.90 per litre and 79.23 per litre respectively.

The rise in crude oil costs came on the same day when the global crude prices showed a soft decline. However, the crude prices are unchanged, especially after Saudi Arabia announced “unilateral production cuts”.

Previously, the rise in petrol and Diesel prices was announced on Monday and Tuesday this week. Oil companies’ executive warned that the prices might increase again. As the global developments unfold, the auto fuels industry work towards preventing losses.

