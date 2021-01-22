TNI Evening News Headlines – January 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates State Export Award Ceremony-2021.

➡️ Odisha CM to lay foundation stone of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal in the city on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

➡️ Odisha Cricket Association nominates 6 of its players for the IPL Auction for the 2021 season.

➡️ 212 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 330757.

➡️ Prof. Sanjay Kumar Nayak appointed as Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University for a period of 4 years.

➡️ Prof. Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra appointed as Vice Chancellor of Odisha State Open University, Sambalpur for a period of 3 years.

➡️ ICDS supervisor of Bijepur in Bargarh district hospitalised after administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ Rose Valley Group Chairman Gautam Kundu’s wife Subhra Kundu sent to Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Railways to run Special train between Puri and Rishikesh during Maha Kumbh Mela.

➡️ 83% Target achievement in Odisha so far, highest in the country

India News

➡️ 11th round of talks end; Government asks farm leaders to reconsider proposal for suspending three farm laws for one and half years.

➡️ Farmer’s tractor rally will take place on January 26.

➡️ Railways to restart e-catering services for passengers from the first week of February, 2021: Indian Railways.

➡️ Bird Flu outbreak confirmed in 12 States (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) so far: Ministry of Animal Husbandry.

➡️ Schools for classes 5 to 12 to reopen in rural parts of Maharashtra’s Thane district from January 27.

➡️ Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announces Govt job for kin of Punjab farmers who died during protests at Delhi borders.

➡️ Kerala reports 6753 new COVID 19 cases in 24 hours.

➡️ ED attaches assets worth 5.45 Cr of former Chief Engineer of Chhattisgarh water resources department in connection with money-laundering case.

➡️ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie the knot on January 24; Bollywood stars gather in Alibaug ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding.

➡️ Veteran Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at 80.

➡️ Ace Indian shuttlers Sameer Verma, PV Sindhu out of the Thailand Open; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa enter Semifinals.