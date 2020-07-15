RGV casts Nabarangpur Boy Rock Kacchi opposite Apsara Rani

TNI Bureau: Some Odias may hate or criticise Ram Gopal Varma for his “lack of knowledge” about Odisha, but RGV has scored a point by featuring two Odias in his upcoming movie, “Thriller”.

After signing Apsara Rani (Anketa Maharana), RGV has now roped in Model-turned-Actor Rock Kacchi (Wajid), who hails from Umerkote area of Nabarangpur district. Rock Kachhi was born in Umerkote and stayed there till the age of 10. He is currently staying in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. He has formed his own company, Indian Chilly Group – a Chain of Restaurants.

Apasara Rani alias Anketa is from Rourkela and has created a big buzz ever since she joined Twitter this month. Despite the controversy over his boldness, she has gained over 41,000 followers on Twitter in less than 10 days.

“Thanks to @apsara_rani_ . I realised about Odisha and now I discovered another talent from Odisha called Rock and I cast him opposite Apsara Rani in THRILLER @Rock_Kacchi”, tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

“In the two lead actors from THRILLER @apsara_rani is from Odisha’s Rourkela and @rock_kacchi is from Odisha’s Nabarangpur,” he tweeted again.

Thanks to @apsara_rani_ I realised about Odisha and now I discovered another talent from Odisha called Rock and I cast him opposite Apsara Rani in THRILLER @Rock_Kacchi pic.twitter.com/Swmhq3UzHw — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 14, 2020