Bhubaneswar reports biggest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported the biggest single-day spike of 90 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 859.

Out of the 90 new cases, 63 cases have been reported from quarantine while 27 are local contact cases.

11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Pahala, near Police Outpost.

9 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from a Government Quarantine Centre liked to a previous positive case.

Similarly, 7 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Krushna Nagar of Salia Sahi liked to a previous positive case.

1 Government office employee, 1 Central Government Hospital Employees, Driver of a Private Hospital, 3 employees of Private Hospital are among the new positive cases.

A 5-year-old male and another 7-year-old female are among the virus infected cases.

As many as 24 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 15):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 859

👉 Recovered Cases – 385

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 462

