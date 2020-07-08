Social Media erupts over RGV’s “Derogatory Remark” on Odisha

TNI Bureau: Renowned Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was heavily criticised over his “derogatory” remarks on Odisha that did not go down well with the Social Media users from the State.

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma had signed Odisha’s Apsara Rani alias Anketa Maharana for his upcoming movie ‘Thriller’. Apsara hails from Odisha, but was born and brought up in Dehradun. She presently lives in Hyderabad.

RGV probably wanted to trigger a big buzz on Social Media, as he knows the power of Odias on Twitter and Facebook. With a large base on Social Media, Odias are his prime target. RGV knows the more controversy he creates, his movie would get more FREE promotion – much needed during the Corona Lockdown.

“Before meeting Apsara,I dint even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane..but after meeting her now ,I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes..it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties ..MORE POWER TO ORISSA”, tweeted Ram Gopal Varma on July 6.

Before meeting Apsara,I dint even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane..but after meeting her now ,I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes..it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties ..MORE POWER TO ORISSA ⁦@apsara_rani_⁩ pic.twitter.com/v8MStRM5ab — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 6, 2020

As expected, Odia people did not take it lightly. They considered it offensive and derogatory in nature. Social Media erupted to educate RGV on Odisha’s rich culture, heritage and personalities it has produced.

Interestingly, Apsara Rani replied to Ram Gopal Varma, saying “Sir there’s a lot of better talent than me in Odisha but I just got an opportunity… I wish the rest of the country recognises this and take Odisha talent seriously.🙏”

Sir there's a lot of better talent than me in Odisha but I just got an opportunity… I wish the rest of the country recognises this and take Odisha talent seriously🙏 https://t.co/Dbqoio9pKr — Apsara Rani (@apsara_rani_) July 7, 2020

RGV got what he wanted. His mission has been accomplished. He successfully sold his film “Thriller” in Odisha and got more than 28,000 followers for Apsara Rani who joined Twitter this month only.

RGV esponded with another tweet. And, it’s no different. While getting the spelling of ‘Odisha’ right and acknowledging the talent it has, he yet again gave full credit to Apsara Rani saying she is the reason why one should (including Odisha) seriously look at Odisha!!!

Never even thought of Odisha as a talent pool for film industry..But going by @apsara_rani_ coming from there , both the rest of the country and Odisha itself should seriously look at Odisha pic.twitter.com/gGfUwiPwfU — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2020

Here’s are some tweets that slammed Ram Gopal Varma during the Social Media outrage:

What do u know about odisha and it's rich culture?u r representing odisha by some half naked pics of a girl and saying its the talent of our state?with such post u r putting a bad image of odisha in whole world also proving how stupid,shithead and shameless you are pic.twitter.com/j42NvtTiQb — Rajashree sahoo (@Rajshreepuja) July 7, 2020

I think u need to visit Odisha to know the actual beauty present here. Ohh!! not only beauty but the real talent as well which u won't find where u people actually search for… pic.twitter.com/ErYHyrwDga — Akankshya Mohanty (@Akanksh45360394) July 8, 2020

You want to create a sensation for your forthcoming film @RGVzoomin but there are more dignified ways to do this. I congratulate Odia girl Apsara. Refuse to believe that you are so unaware of Odisha. If this is your yardstick to know a state, you seriously need to reflect. https://t.co/uUSbvbiwxl — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) July 8, 2020

1-Mira Nair- Indian Filmmaker & actress based in New York. She is frm Rourkela Odisha.

2-Nandita Das-Indian Filmmaker, daughter of renewed painter Padma Bhushan Jatin Das. @nanditadas

3-Sona Mohapatra- an Indian Singer, music composer and lyricist from Odisha. @sonamohapatra — Journalist Pragnya Choudhury (@Pari_Choudhury) July 7, 2020

@RGVzoomin Belonging to an adjacent state,U neva heard bout Odisha and it's achvmnts? D entire world followd 🏑 world cup recently that we had hosted. V r d best in disaster mngmnt in d planet and hv many such laurels in our basket. Your stmnt is demeaning 2 my State!@Charudutta https://t.co/kz7nXA0yeX — Pritish R Dash (@Pritish_Dash) July 8, 2020

Congratulations to @apsara_rani_ for your Bollywood Entry and off course for the #BeingOdia Gesture. But wondering how personality like @RGVzoomin sounds so low. If you don't know about Odisha beyond Apsara and 1999 Cyclone,it's your ignorance. Stop Celebrating your ignorance ! pic.twitter.com/UQWyhyPDY9 — ଆମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ (@AameOdia) July 8, 2020

The tweets are derogatory. If you didn't hear about #Odisha, it is your lack of General Knowledge. Odisha definitely has beauty, more than you can comprehend. Stop objectifying women.

And it's Odisha not Orissa pic.twitter.com/gqhuX0d3nd — Nikita Ahya (@nikitaahya) July 8, 2020

2)Do you know Bhubaneswar hosted the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium which saw some legendary stars like Shahrukh, Salman, Madhuri and AR Rahman on its opening day ceremony? — Apurba Ranjan Panda (@ApurbaRanjanApu) July 7, 2020