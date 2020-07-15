CBSE Class 10 Results Announced; Find Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared results of class 10 examination on Wednesday.

Students can visit the official website to check their results online at http://cbse.nic.in/ or http://cbseresults.nic.in/ .

A total of 18.89 lakh students had registered to appear for the CBSE class 10 board exams.

Overall pass percentage is 91.46% – Girls (93.31%) beat Boys (90.14%). Pass percentage of Transgenders is 78.95%.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) did much better than other schools with an all-India pass percentage of 99.23% followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (98.66%).