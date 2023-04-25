Reports: Guddu Muslim was in Odisha’s Bargarh for 12 Days

The National Media has reported that Guddu Muslim, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and gangster-mafia Atiq Ahmed’s aide, has been traced in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

As per India Today reports, Guddu stayed in Bargarh from April 2-13 for almost 12 days and later fled to Chhattisgarh, leaving a bag of clothes.

According to the police, he is changing locations frequently like Meerut, Ajmer, Jhansi, Nashik, Pune to evade Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. Known as the ‘bomb specialist’, he prefers hurling bombs to kill people.

Police have also started questioning Raja Khan, an aide of Guddu Muslim. He revealed that Guddu Muslim has grown a beard to avoid police.

However, the Odisha Police remain tight lipped about Guddu Muslim’s presence in Odisha.