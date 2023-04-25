Wrestlers’ Protest: SC issues Notice on Plea Seeking FIR against WFI Chief

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious note of the ongoing protest of the top wrestlers of the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on the plea filed by them seeking a direction for the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“There are serious allegation in plea on behest of international wrestlers with regards to sexual harassment meted out to them. Issue notice returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve standing counsel NCT Delhi. The complaints which form an attachment in sealed cover and shall be again resealeda,” said a bench of the top court of the the country headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narendra Hooda represented the wrestlers. They submitted that this is the wrestlers’ matter and they are sitting in dharna, and seven women have complained and one is a minor.

After hearing submissions, the Supreme Court sought response from the Delhi Police.