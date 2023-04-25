TNI Evening News Headlines – April 25, 2023

➡️Orissa High Court issued notice to the State Government in connection with missing of keys of Shree Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar.
➡️CRPF Personnel identified as Sunil Kumar shoots himself to death in Rayagada.
➡️Guddu Muslim hide in Odisha’s Bargarh for 12 days: Reports.
➡️Operation Kaveri: First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan; INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah.
➡️CBI files chargesheet against Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in liquor scam case.
➡️PM Modi flags off first Vande Bharat train from Thiruvananthapuram; inaugurates India’s first Water Metro in Kochi today.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates NaMo Hospital complex at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
➡️‘Mann Ki Baat’ to complete its 100th episode this Sunday.
➡️India-US joint air exercise COPE India 2023 concludes.
➡️India’s squad for ICC World Test Championship Final announced.
➡️US President Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid.
➡️Turkey police detain 110 suspects over alleged terror links.
