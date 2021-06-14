Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his 1st Death Anniversary

TNI Bureau: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment exactly a year ago, which was a devastating loss. The police were notified by a domestic helper, and preliminary investigations were launched. As the news of the actor’s death shocked the country combating the pandemic, condolences began to flood in.



Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor who primarily appeared in Hindi films. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore were among his commercially successful Bollywood flicks. He received a Screen Award and was nominated for the Filmfare Awards three times for his contributions to the industry. He was included in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list for the second year in a row.



Rajput won the National Olympiad in Physics and was a keen reader with a strong interest in astronomy. He was accepted into the Delhi College of Engineering to study mechanical engineering for a Bachelor of Engineering degree. He aspired to be an astronaut and eventually an air force pilot, but he was also a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and had been interested in Bollywood.



SSR’s death came as a shock to many people throughout the world. Fans and admirers of the young actor were noticeably heartbroken by the news of his death. The floodgates around the topic of mental health reopened with SSR’s death, but only for a few months until the mysterious death took a nasty turn.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Despite the fact that the CBI has begun an investigation into the death, they have yet to determine if it was a suicide or a homicide.



The insider vs. outsider controversy in Bollywood was the most extensively discussed of the numerous topics and controversies that arose following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020. Until then, there had never been such open discussion of nepotism or condemnation of it. Bias and favouritism have long existed in the profession, but Sushant’s death sparked a nationwide “enough is enough” mentality.



Pulkit Samrat posted a touching tribute to Sushant on his death anniversary on Monday. He described how Sushant’s legacy lives on for everyone. He wrote, “It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways.”



“The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed,” the actor concluded. Sushant will continue to be an example for people who wish to dream big and achieve big, according to Pulkit.



Bhumi Pednekar, who co-starred with SSR in Sonchiriya, revealed some never-before-seen images of the actor from the shoot. Bhumi expressed her condolences to the actor and hopes he has found peace.



Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans remembered him and paid heartfelt homage to the late Bollywood actor through messages and tweets on his first death anniversary.