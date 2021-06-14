TNI Morning News Headlines – June 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 4339 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 856121, including 55923 active cases and 796799 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports 700 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (480) and Balasore (296).

➡️ Odisha reports 44 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,346.

➡️ Odisha Government has not issued any Unlock Guidelines yet. The State Government will review Unlock measures according to the situation.

➡️ Odisha celebrates Raja Parba, a 3-day festival of womanhood with gaiety and fervor.

➡️ Price of Petrol & Diesel in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 97.11/litre and Rs 95.05/litre.

➡️ Orissa High Court rejects plea seeking installation of CCTV cameras in COVID hospital across Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 70,421 (lowest in last 72 days) new COVID19 cases, 1,19,501 recoveries and 3921 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,95,10,410 including 9,73,158 active cases, 2,81,62,947 cured cases & 3,74,305 deaths.

➡️ Total of 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,96,24,626 samples tested for COVID-19, up to June 13, 2021. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Union Ministry of Education releases Rs 7,622 cr under Samagra Shiksha scheme.

➡️ Singer Geeta Rabari gets Covid vaccine at home in Gujarat, action against healthcare staff

➡️ B-Town stars remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.

➡️ Sensex slips 207.2 points, currently at 52,267.56; Nifty at 15,717.70

➡️ Price of petrol & diesel in Bhopal at Rs 104.59/litre & Rs 95.91/litre; in Ladakh at Rs 101.95/litre & at Rs 93.90/litre; in Mumbai at Rs 102.58/litre & at Rs 94.70/litre.

➡️ India’s Vinoo Mankad, 9 others inducted into ICC Hall of Fame.

➡️ Delhi-based I-League club Sudeva FC’s 17-year-old striker Shubho Paul (17) has been selected for Bayern Munich U-19 World XI.

➡️ Sprinter Milkha Singh’s wife succumbs to Covid-19.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 175.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.79 Million.

➡️ Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel’s new Prime Ministter.

➡️ G7 pledges 870 mn Covid vaccine doses, half to be delivered by 2021-end

➡️ Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas in five-set marathon, wins French Open for second time