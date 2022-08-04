Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar raises concern over Illegal & Fake Loan Apps

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar through a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha raised an important issue of illegal & fake loan Apps.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cyber ​​robbers are cheating people through Coco, Jojo and digital apps.

“All these apps are operated from China. All these apps are not compliant with RBI policy. The Economic Crime Branch has issued a look-out notice against a Chinese national after being accused in Odisha. About 1.5 lakh people have downloaded this app in Odisha. This fraud is not happening in Odisha only. It is happening all over the country”, the BJD MP said.

Therefore MP Sujeet Kumar demanded that the Ministry of Finance should take stringent and timely action to curb this & protect citizens from illegal & fake loan Apps.