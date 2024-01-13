Pranab Prakash Das to take on Dharmendra in Sambalpur!

TNI Bureau: According to highly-placed sources in Sambalpur, BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das will contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A core meeting was reportedly held in Sambalpur yesterday where the party leaders and workers were informed about the decision.

Sources told The News Insight that the Bobby vs Dharmendra battle was being planned for more than a year now. Both Dhenkanal and Sambalpur were under consideration.

With Dharmendra shifting his focus to Sambalpur, Pranab also planned to the plunge here. The Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat will definitely witness high-voltage contest in 2024.