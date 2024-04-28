CMO becomes a Habitual MCC Violator: Odisha BJP

TNI Bureau: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has become a habitual Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violator, alleged the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Former State President Sameer Mohanty, while addressing a press meet at the State party office in Bhubaneswar, alleged that R. Vineel Krishna, the Special Secretary to Chief Minister, had accompanied senior BJD leader VK Pandian while the latter visited the Puri Srimandir today. He also showed a photograph to establish truth of his allegation.

“VK Pandian is not an elected public representative then why officials from the Chief Minister’s office including Vineel Krishna were present during his visit,” questioned the former state president of BJP.

Mohanty also recalled the incident of Indira Gandhi and said she declared the state of emergency in the country after she was declared invalid for repeatedly violating the model code of conduct and said that such incidents are repeatedly happening in Odisha now.

He said that BJP will file a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer and the Chief Election Commission seeking action against the government officials and transfer of Vineel Krishna from the Chief Minister’s Office.

State Chief Spokesperson Sajjan Sharma, State Spokesperson Satyabrata Panda and Anil Biswal, State Media Coordinator Sujit Kumar Das, were present at this press conference.