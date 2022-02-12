PhD Candidate Nibedita in Odisha Panchayat Elections 2022

Insight Bureau: This Panchayat elections in Odisha will witness a number of young and highly educated people in the arena who want to serve the society.

Dr. Nibedita Priyadarsini, the Congress candidate from Zilla Parishad zone-1 of Jagatsinghpur district’s Kujang block, is one among them.

Daughter of an anganwadi worker mother and farmer father, Nibedita said, “My humble family background and education has inspired me to work for the welfare of people who have been fighting for justice since ages and this is the time to give back to the society, which made me a responsible citizen”.

Her empathetic outlook has been phenomenal since her early student days in Utkal University where she completed her Masters in Sociology.

A PhD in Sociology from Pondicherry Central University, Nibedita chose politics as the medium for promoting inclusive development at the grassroots level.

