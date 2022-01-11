Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022: Check Polling Day in Your Area

Insight Bureau: The State Election Commission has announced the dates of Panchayat Polls 2022. As per the SEC, the three-tier elections will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24.

The polls will be held in 91,913 wards under 6,794 panchayats in the State. 853 Zilla Parishad seats will be at stake.

Here are the details of polling dates of all the districts. Check the voting day in your area.

Polling Schedule:

➡️ Angul (28 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Angul (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Banarpal (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Chhendipada (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Kaniha (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Athamallik (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Pallahara (3 ZP seats, 27 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Kishorenagar (3 ZP seats, 23 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Talcher (4 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 22, 2022

➡️Balasore ( 45 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Bhograi ( 6 ZP Seats, 50 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Jaleswar ( 4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Basta ( 4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Baliapal ( 4 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Khaira ( 4 ZP Seats, 37 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Soro ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Simulia ( 3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Bahanaga ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Oupada ( 2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Nilgiri ( 3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Remuna ( 4 ZP Seats, 32 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Balasore ( 5 ZP Seats, 37 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Balangir ( 34 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Patnagarh ( 3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Belpada ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Khaprakhol ( 2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Agalpur ( 2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Loisingha ( 2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Puintala ( 3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Bangomunda ( 2 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Turekela ( 2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Muribahal ( 3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Balangir (2 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Gudvela (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Deogaon (2 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Saintala (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Titilagarh ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Bargarh ( 33 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Jharbandha (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Paikamal (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Bhatli ( 2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Ambabhona (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Rajborasambar (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Gaisilet (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Attabira (4 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Barpali (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Bijepur ( 3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Bheden (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Sohela (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Bargarh ( 4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Bhadrak (28 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Bhadrak (4 ZP Seats, 36 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Bonth (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Bhandaripokari (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Chandabali (5 ZP Seats, 36 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Tihidi (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Basudevpur (5 ZP Seats, 36 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Dhamnagar (4 ZP Seats,31 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Boudh (9 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Kantamal (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Boudh (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Harbhanga ( 3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 20, 2022

➡️Cuttack (46 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Mahanga (4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Cuttack Sadar (4 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Narasinghpur (4 ZP Seats, 37 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Nischintakoili (5 ZP Seats, 41 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Baranga (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Badamba (3 ZP Seats, 38 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Salipur (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Kantapada (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Tigira (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Tangi Chowdwar ( 4 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Athagarh (3 ZP Seats, 34 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Banki Damapada (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Niali (4 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Banki (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Deogarh (7 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Reamal (2 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Barkote (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Tileibani (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)- February 20, 2022

➡️Dhenkanal (27 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Hindol (4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Gondia (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Odapada ( 3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Dhenkanal (4 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Parjang (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Kamakhyanagar (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Kankadahada (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Bhuban (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 22, 2022

➡️Gajapati (13 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Mohana (3 ZP Seats, 39 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Nuagada (1 ZP Seat, 19 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉R. Udayagiri (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Rayagada (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Gumma (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Kashinagar ( 2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Paralakhemundi ( 2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Ganjam (69 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Sheragada (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Hinjilicut (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Kukudakhandi (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Digapahandi (4 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Polasara (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Sorada (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Rangeilunda (3 ZP Seats, 32 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Sanakhemundi (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Chikiti (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Buguda (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Dharakote (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Chatrapur (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Ganjam (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Patrapur (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Bellaguntha ( 3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Khallikote (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Purusottampur (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Jagannathprasad (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉K. S Nagar (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Beguniapada (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Aska (4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Bhanjanagar (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Jagatsinghpur (26 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Balikuda (4 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Jagatsinghpur (4 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Tirtol (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Biridi (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Raghunathpur (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Kujanga (4 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Naugaon (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Erasama ( 4 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Jajpur (39 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉Dharmasala (5 ZP Seats, 45 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Jajpur (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Dasarathpur ( 4 ZP Seats, 35 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Badachana (5 ZP Seats, 43 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Binjharpur (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Korei (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉Sukinda (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Danagadi (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Bari (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Rasulpur (4 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Jharsuguda (9 Zilla Parishad Seats)

👉Lailkera (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Kirmira (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Jharsuguda (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉Kolabira (1 ZP Seats, 9 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉Lakhanpur (3 ZP Seats, 33 GPs) – February 18, 2022

➡️ Kalahandi (36 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Golamunda (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Junagarh (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Narla (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 M.Rampur (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Karlamunda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Dharmagarh (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Koksara (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Jaipatna (3 ZP Seats, 2 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Bhawanipatna (4 ZP Seats, 36 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Lanjigarh (2 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Th Rampur (2 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 24 , 2022

👉 Kalampur (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Kesinga (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Kandhamal (20 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Balliguda (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 K.Nuagaon (1 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Kotagarh (1 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Tumudibanda (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Phulbani (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Phiringia (2 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Khajuripada (4 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 G. Udayagiri (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Chakapada (1 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Tikabali (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Daringbadi (2 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Raikia (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Kendrapara (32 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Aul (4 ZP Seats, 34 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Derabish (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Rajkanika (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Marshaghai (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Pattamundai (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Rajnagar (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Kendrapara (4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Garadpur (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Mahakalapada (5 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Keonjhar (37 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Ghasipura (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Ghatagaon (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Bansapa (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Harichandanpu (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Telkoi (2 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Hatadihi (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Jhumpura (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Anandapur (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Patna (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Champua (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Joda (3 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Keonjhar (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Saharpada (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Khurda (30 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Tangi (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Bolagarh (3 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Banpur (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Begunia (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Chilika (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Khordha (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Balipatna (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Bhubaneswar (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Balianta (3 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Jatni (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Koraput (30 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Borigumma (3 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Semiliguda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Bandhugam (2ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Jeypore (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Koraput (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Pottangi (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Nandapur (2 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Kundra (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Laxmipur (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Kotpad (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Dasmantpur (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Narayanpatna (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Boipariguda (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Lamtaput (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Malkanagiri (15 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Malkangiri (3 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Korukonda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Khairput (1 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Mathili (3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Podia (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Kalimela (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Chitrakonda (2 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Mayurbhanj ( 56 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Khunta (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 G.B. Nagar (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Samakhunta (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Bangriposi (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Kuliana (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Rasgovindpur ( 2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Moroda (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Kaptipada (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Betnoti (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Suliapada (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Saraskana (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Baripada (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Barasahi (3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Udala (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Jamda (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Bahalda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Tiring (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Rairangpur (2 ZP Seats, 9 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Jashipur (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Raruan (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Sukruli (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉Kusumi (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Bisoi (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉Bijatala (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Thakurmund (2 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Karanjia (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Nabarangpur ( 26 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Jharigam (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Chandahandi (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Tentulikhunti (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Nandahandi (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Kosagumuda (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Nawarangpur (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Papadahandi (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Dabugan (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Raighar (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Umerkote (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Nayagarh (24 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Odagaon (4 ZP Seats, 36 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Ranpur (4 ZP Seats, 37 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Nayagarh (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Nuagaon (2 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Daspalla (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Gania (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Khandapada (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Bhapur (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️Nuapada ( 13 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Nuapada (3 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Komna (3 ZP Seats, 32 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Khariar (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Sinapali (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Boden (1 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Puri ( 33 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Kanas (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Brahmagir (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Krushnaprasad (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Nimapada (4 ZP Seats, 32 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Gop (4 ZP Seats, 31 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Satyabadi (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Puri Sadar (3 ZP Seats, 30 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Delanga (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Pipili (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Kakatpur (3 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Astaranga (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Rayagada (22 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Bissamcuttack (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Chandrapur (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Muniguda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Gunupur (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Ramanaguda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Kashipur (3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Kalyansingpur (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Rayagada (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Kolnara (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Padmapur (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Gudari (1 ZP Seats, 9 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Sambalpur ( 18 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Jujomura (2 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Rairakhol (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Maneswar (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Naktideul (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Jamakira (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Rengali (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Bamra (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Dhankauda (2 ZP Seats, 9 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Kuchinda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Subarnapur ( 13 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Dunguripali (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Binika (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Sonepur (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Tarbha (2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Birmaharajpur (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Ullunda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 24, 2022

➡️ Sundargarh (35 Zilla Parishad Seats):

👉 Bargaon (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Kuarmunda (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Lathikata (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Bonaigarh (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 16, 2022

👉 Subdega (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Kutra (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Nuagaon (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Bisra (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs) – February 18, 2022

👉 Balisankara (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Rajgangpur (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Koira (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs) – February 20, 2022

👉 Lephripara (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Hemgir (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Lehunipara (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs) – February 22, 2022

👉 Sadar,SNG (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Tangarpalli (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 24, 2022

👉 Gurundia (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs) – February 24, 2022

