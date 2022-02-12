Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan spotted at IPL Mega Auction 2022

Insight Bureau: While the IPL auction 2022 is going on, the briefing event took place on Friday where Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted attending it on behalf of their father for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL is back with the all new season and the auction for players is going on in Bengaluru.

In the previous years too, Aryan has attended the IPL auction and well, this year too, it seems that instead of Shah Rukh, his kids will take the tradition forward.

As soon as fans of Shah Rukh Khan spotted Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at the IPL auction briefing event, their photos went viral on social media. In photos from the briefing event, Suhana and Aryan could be seen clad in casual attires as they attended the event for KKR. The two were seated together while listening to the announcers at the IPL 2022 auction briefing.

Previously too, in an IPL auction, Aryan Khan’s photo with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta had gone viral. Juhi herself had tweeted a photo of her daughter and Aryan sitting at the KKR table and bidding on behalf of Shah Rukh and her. In the 2022 Mega IPL Auction too, Jhanvi was present along with the Khan Kids.

Now, with Suhana by her brother Aryan’s side, fans of Shah Rukh cannot wait to see who all they get this time in their team at the IPL auction. Aryan who had been keeping away from limelight since October 2021, had fans cheering for him in tweets.

Notably, the auction is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar today from 11 AM onwards. It will also be available on Star Sports.