Odisha Govt releases Reservation List for ULBs; Details Here

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Monday finalised the seat reservation for the offices of Chairperson of the Municipality/ NAC for the next civic body polls slated to be held after the Panchayat elections.

The list mentions the posts in 107 Municipalities and NACs including reserved and unreserved ones.

The Government had invited objections and suggestions from all persons interested which may be filed before the Director, Municipal Administration thereof on or before the date of expiry of the period

of fifteen days.

Out of 107 Municipalities and NACs, Total 54 chairperson posts in these urban local bodies have been reserved for women including 9 seats for Scheduled Castes women, 5 seats for Scheduled Tribes women. Remaining 40 reserved seats will be allotted to women candidates only.

While, 8 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 3 seats for Scheduled Tribes. The rest of the 42 seats will remain unreserved.

Odisha is likely to conduct the urban local bodies elections in April or May after the five-phase Panchayat Polls from February 16.