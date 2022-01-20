Educated Youngsters join Panchayat Poll Battle in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The political scenario in Odisha is all set to see a lot of heat this time during the three-tier Panchayat election as educated youths are joining politics with a strong resolve.

A B.Tech third year student, Subhasmita Sahu who was working at a company in Mumba, is aspiring to be the people’s representative. Picked by the Congress, she has filed her nomination as a Zilla Parishad candidate from Zone-1 of Astarang in Puri district.

Besides, BJP fielded a MBA student Pragyan Paramita Jena as a Zilla Parishad candidate from Zone-35, Chandaneswar Mandal in Balasore under the guidance of former Union Minister and Balasore MLA Pratap Sarangi.

Smrutirekha Behera, currently pursuing MSC (Microbiology) is a Zilla Parishad candidate, contesting on a BJD ticket from Zone no-13 of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district.

Similarly, some engineering, MSc & B.Tech students including Smrutirekha Behera from Bhadrak, Subhasmita Sahu, Smrutirekha and Pinki Behera from Ganjam, Software professional Ratikanta Panda from Tentulikhundti, Deepak Barla, Sujit Lakra, Roshan Kisan and Manai Munda from Sundargarh district see politics as a medium to reach out to the common people and solve their problems.