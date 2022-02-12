Balwinder Singh Laddi – Man of the Moment; Know Why

Insight Bureau: Balwinder Singh Laddi, MLA from Shri Hargovindpur in Punjab, again the talk of the political town as he rejoined BJP. And, he switched sides thrice in less than 2 months! May be a World Record!!!

Laddi, who won the election on a Congress ticket, had joined the BJP on December 28, 2021, but returned to Congress on 3rd January and rejoined the BJP on 11 February. MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi represents Congress from Sri Hagargobindpur. Shri Hargobindpur is a reserve area and BJP has no significant base in the area.

On January 3, when he rejoined the Congress, Laddi had said that his decision to join the BJP was wrong. After his decision to join BJP, it was opposed by the people of his area and he was facing huge outrage from the people. So he has decided to return home.

Laddi, while disclosing the reasons for leaving the Congress party, said that he was being ignored in the Congress and he felt cheated but after he left the Congress, the people of his constituency felt that this decision was wrong. People were not liking this decision and he had to listen to many things. Ladi said that now the Congress has given him assurance, so he has now returned to the party.

The Congress, however, fielded low-profile leader and sarpanch Mandeep Singh Rangar Nangal, who is close to minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Subsequently, Laddi had claimed that “he was feeling suffocated in the party set-up”.

Sources say he was promised a ticket from the Sri Hargobindpur segment.

“The Congress doesn’t value its leaders. Therefore, I am forced to return to the BJP. I committed a blunder by joining back the Congress.” —Balwinder Singh Laddi

After joining back the BJP today, he said: “The Congress doesn’t value its leaders. Therefore, I am forced to return to the BJP… I committed a blunder by joining back the Congress. Fateh Jung insisted that I return to the BJP fold. I feel the Congress had nothing to give to me and I had nothing to offer to the party. Hence, I parted ways. The BJP is a national party and its ideology appeals to me.”