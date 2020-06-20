Only you could’ve saved Sushsant: Sandeep to Ankita

TNI Bureau: Young filmmaker Sandip Singh, a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has recently shared a tear-jerking post on social media where he emphasized how Ankita Lokhande, who was romantically involved with Sushant when he was a soap opera star, was the only one who could’ve stopped him from choosing death over life.

In spite of their unfortunate breakup, that was heartbreaking enough as it is for their fan base, Ankita and Sushant had managed to maintain their camaraderie and be on good terms. Ankita still has Sushant’s name printed on the nameplate of her bungalow which clearly shows that the spark between them had never really waned.

Remembering the times the three had spent so amazingly together, Sandip wrote, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it,”

The untimely demise of Sushant has surely shaken the whole country. While people are grief stricken and shocked, most of them have taken to social media to express their disgust on how nepotism and favoritism ended the career and life of a gifted actor and a remarkable human being.

It’s not a secret anymore that he, like many other struggling artists with no star background, have constantly been sidelined by Bollywood biggies who not only refuse to cast them in their movies but also create roadblocks for their career misusing the power they have.