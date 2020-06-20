Only you could’ve saved Sushsant: Sandeep to Ankita

TNI Bureau: Young filmmaker Sandip Singh, a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has recently shared a tear-jerking post on social media where he emphasized how Ankita Lokhande, who was romantically involved with Sushant when he was a soap opera star, was the only one who could’ve stopped him from choosing death over life.
In spite of their unfortunate breakup, that was heartbreaking enough as it is for their fan base, Ankita and Sushant had managed to maintain their camaraderie and be on good terms. Ankita still has Sushant’s name printed on the nameplate of her bungalow which clearly shows that the spark between them had never really waned.
Remembering the times the three had spent so amazingly together, Sandip wrote, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it,”
The untimely demise of Sushant has surely shaken the whole country. While people are grief stricken and shocked, most of them have taken to social media to express their disgust on how nepotism and favoritism ended the career and life of a gifted actor and a remarkable human being.
It’s not a secret anymore that he, like many other struggling artists with no star background, have constantly been sidelined by Bollywood biggies who not only refuse to cast them in their movies but also create roadblocks for their career misusing the power they have.
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash… I wish… We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success… Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today…cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart…how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Today when I entered your house bhai there was no hug, no masti and laughter…. 10 yrs of brotherhood with you and you left me shocked, broken and speechless…all our memories all those love filled moments we spent as a family will now forever haunt me. You promised me that you will be the first actor in my directorial debut, you said we are both Bihari and hence we have to rule this industry together. You broke all your promises today…You betrayed me my brother…you have left me alone @sushantsinghrajput
