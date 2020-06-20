Odia Doctor Ashwini Kumar Pratap dies of COVID-19 in Delhi

TNI Bureau: Odia Doctor Ashwini Kumar Pratap, who hailed from Banki in Cuttack district, passed away of COVID-19 in New Delhi. The 39-year-old MBBS Professional was working at the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC). He had moved to Delhi in November 2019.

Since his wife and twin daughters have been admitted to KIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar, his relatives have urged the Odisha Government to bring back his body.

According to reports, he had developed Corona symptoms a week ago, sent his family back to Odisha and then got admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. His family tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to Bhubaneswar from Delhi and got admitted to KIMS COVID Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated further, he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and tested positive with comorbidity conditions of severe diabetes. He passed away at 11 AM today.

Ashwini Pratap had done MBBS from MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur in 2005 and PG from SPM, Delhi.