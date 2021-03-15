One Year On, Covid Situation remains better in Odisha

TNI Bureau: At least 19 States have more Covid-19 active cases than India as on today, which shows Odisha is better placed when it comes to dealing with Covid situation.

Covid situation has worsened in Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and many other States in the recent days.

Odisha had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 15, 2020. One year on, we can say situation remains better in the State today. Odisha has 627 active cases now.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha has been reporting daily positive cases in the range of 50-80, which is not alarming. However, there is no scope for complacency. People need to be alert and vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 Guidelines. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms are the need of the hour.

In Odidha, 3 Districts – Malkangiri, Kendrapara and Boudh are not having any Covid-19 active cases as on today. Sundargarh has the highest number of active cases. Some other districts that have 30+ active cases include Cuttack, Khordha, Sambalpur, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul and Mayurbhanj.

Several other districts in Odisha, including Koraput, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Kalahandi have single digit active cases.