TNI Morning News Headlines – March 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ At least 2 died, several injured after a Private Bus ‘Tripathy’ coming from Nabarangpur to Bhubaneswar meets with an accident near Sompetta in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours today.

➡️ Malkangiri emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 38.5 Degree Celsius followed by Boudh 37.5 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Budget Session: BJP brings adjournment motion over forest fire in Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Tutor arrested for beating two class-III students at Purusottampur in Kendrapara District.

➡️ Boudh: Father, son arrested for setting fire at Mundeswar reserve forest under Madhapur range.

➡️ Nationwide Bank Strike: Over 5,500 bank branches remain closed in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 26,291 new COVID 19 cases, 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,13,85,339 including 2,19,262 active cases, 1,10,07,352 cured cases & 1,58,725 deaths.

➡️ Total of 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID 19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.91 crores (2,91,92,547) on March 13.

➡️ A total of 22,74,07,413 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 14th March 2021. Of these, a total of 7,03,772 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Indian security forces neutralises one JeM terrorit in J&K Shopian encounter.

➡️ 2-Day Nationwide Bank Strike begins from today against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and ‘retrograde banking reforms’.

➡️ Bank strike: Services to be hit as 10 lakh employees join protest.

➡️ NIA raids underway at 5 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with ISIS-related cases.

➡️ Renowned artist, Padma Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai passes away at 95.

➡️ President Kovind to take part in Jagran Forum programme at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Due to rising Covid 19 cases, Kerala CM scraps exams for class 9th students.

➡️ Ankita, BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s daughter-in-law attempts suicide, posts video

➡️ Uttarakhand Govt to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID 19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people.

➡️ Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined TMC appointed as its vice president and national working committee member.

➡️ Sensex drops 511.55 points, currently at 50,280.53.

World News

➡️ China to formulate a responsibility list of online #trading platforms and accelerate construction of a national online trading #supervision platform

➡️ Lady Gaga, with Ariana Grande, wins Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain On Me”

➡️ Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch olive tree plantation drive at Nowshera Amangarh Plantation Site today.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 119.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.65 million.

➡️ Netherlands suspends use of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine.

➡️ At least 14 Myanmar protesters killed in Yangon suburb.