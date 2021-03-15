Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Model-turned-Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa on Sunday.

The couple got married in a traditional gurudwara wedding.

On Monday, Bumrah took to Twitter & Instagram to share the first photos of the couple’s wedding.

Earlier, he was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the fourth Test against England.

