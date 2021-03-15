Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan
TNI Bureau: Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Model-turned-Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa on Sunday.
The couple got married in a traditional gurudwara wedding.
On Monday, Bumrah took to Twitter & Instagram to share the first photos of the couple’s wedding.
Earlier, he was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the fourth Test against England.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”
Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.
Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021
