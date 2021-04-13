Odisha Politics: Pranab Prakash Das takes a dig at Dharmendra

TNI Bureau: Ahead of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s rally in Pipili, Jajpur MLA and BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das took a dig at him on Twitter.

Citing Dharmendra Pradhan’s recent gesture towards BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Pranab (Bobby) asked him to take some inspiration from BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and utilise their experience and expertise.

“Happy to know that you have discovered Bhartruhari Babu’s knowledge and experience like Columbus. I request you to use the experience and expertise of veteran leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi too, as they are top Intellectuals and committed to BJP”, he tweeted in Odia.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dharmendra had recently showered praise on Bhartruhari Mahatab during the event where the Hindi version of former Odisha CM Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab’s book on Odisha’s history was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

In the recent years, Bhartruhari is seen inching closer to BJP leaders and maintaining good rapport with them.