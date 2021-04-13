TNI Morning News Headlines – April 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1784 new Covid-19 cases including 1035 quarantine & 749 local contact cases.

➡️ Nuapada reports maximum 303 Covid 19 cases followed by Sundargarh (241), Khordha (201), Sambalpur (114) and Balangir (91).

➡️ 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported today one each from Bhadrak and Bolangir. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,930.

➡️ 8 staff of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and servitor test Covid 19 positive.

➡️ Bhubaneswar celebrates its 73rd Foundation Day today.

➡️ High-Level Delegation including chief secretary Suresh Mahapatra, 5T secretary VK Pandian and Works department secretary Krishan Kumar visit Balasore to review Covid 19 situation.

➡️ Rare conjoined twins born in Kanigaon, Kendrapara district with 2 heads, 3 hands.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Rashtriya Nav Varsha.

➡️ General darshan prohibited in Budhi Thakurani Yatra after two Priests test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Nila Madhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ invited for Cornell University screening.

➡️ Cuttack: Mangalabag police arrests gangster Hyder’s associate Yakub who had surrendered before Chauliaganj police yesterday.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,61,736 new COVID 19 cases, 97,168 recoveries and 879 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,36,89,453 including 12,64,698 active cases, 1,22,53,697 cured cases & 1,71,058 deaths.

➡️ 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested for COVID 19 in the country up to April 12 including 14,00,122 samples tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: 14,56 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 13,576 fresh COVID-19 cases (out of 45,997 tests), 4,436 discharges, and 107 deaths on Monday.

➡️ Union Minister Santosh Gangwar tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ On day 3 of ‘Tika Utsav’, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 10.85 crores (10,85,33,085) with over 40 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use authorisation of Russian vaccine, Sputnik V. India becomes 60th country to authorise Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

➡️ Sensex jumps 236.71 pts to 48,120.09 in opening session; Nifty rises 68.55 pts to 14,379.35.

World News

➡️ Japan to dump Fukushima contaminated water into sea.

➡️ China defends its atrocities in Xinjiang.

➡️ French Foreign Minister Le Drian arrives in India. France likely to join Indian Ocean initiative, ink new partnership with ISRO.

➡️ Avoid travelling to China’s Xinjiang: Canada warns its citizens.

➡️ Massive Fire at Russia’s historic Saint Petersburg factory; still burning.