Odisha mourns demise of Legendary Writer Manoj Das

TNI Bureau: Legendary Writer, Author and Story Teller Manoj Das passed away at the age of 87. He was suffering from old-age related ailments. Manoj Das breathed his last at the Ashram Hospital in Puducherry.

Manoj Das wrote in Odia and English. Apart from Saraswati Samman in 2000, he was awarded Padma Shri in 2001 and then Padma Bhushan in 2020. Kendra Sahitya Akademi had bestowed India’s highest literary award Sahitya Akademi Award Fellowship on him.

He had been an inmate of Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry since 1963 where he was teaching English Literature and the Philosophy of Sri Aurobindo at the Sri Aurobindo International University.

Some of his great literary works included ‘Amruta Phala’, ‘Aranyaka’, ‘Aranya Ullasha, ‘Lakshmira Abhisara’, ‘Godhulira Bagha’, ‘Abu Purusha, ‘Kete Diganta’, ‘Kanaka Upatyakara Kahani’ etc.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal led the State in condoling the demise of Shri Manoj Das. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also condoled his death.

Hon'ble Governor condoles the sad demise of legendary writer and thinker Prof. Manoj Das and conveys his heartfelt sympathy to his family and his readers. “He would continue to inspire generations through his timeless literary works”, observed Hon’ble Governor. pic.twitter.com/AHOXMXw0jb — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) April 27, 2021