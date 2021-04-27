TNI Evening News Headlines – April 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Eminent Odia litterateur and Padma Shri Manoj Das passes away. He was 87.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 773 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 140 Quarantine cases and 632 local contact cases.

➡️ 4089 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 371200.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stresses on timely supply of Oxygen.

➡️ Odisha Government issues SOP for rational use of oxygen. Patients whose oxygen saturation goes down below 92% should be provided with medical O2.

➡️ 15 places in Odisha record 40 Degree Celsius & above; Boudh emerges hottest place with a maximum temperature of 43.1 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Odisha Government deputes 12 OAS officers to COVID hit 5 Districts of Western Odisha to assist local admin in Covid management.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country.

➡️ Government of India has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine to States/UTs Free of Cost

➡️ Supreme Court allows Vedanta to produce Oxygen at Sterlite Plant in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Air India to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in next 7 days: Civil Aviation Ministry.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aunt Narmadaben Modi dies of Covid 19 in Ahmedabad.

➡️ Delhi High Court directs Kejriwal govt to file report on number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen; directs Delhi Govt to ramp up testing.

➡️ Delhi Government to set up 44 oxygen plants, import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 1910 hours in Rohtak, Haryana today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Kerala reports 32,819 new COVID19 cases, Karnataka reports 31,830 fresh cases, Rajasthan 16,089, Gujarat 14,352 and Madhya Pradesh 13,417 new covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Government of India exempts Customs on Food, Medicines for Charitable Organisations.

World News

➡️ Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin for oxygen supplies to aid India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

➡️ Bangladesh gives nod to emergency use of Russian SputnikV.

➡️ Bhutan to supply liquid oxygen to India from a new plant being set up at the Motanga Industrial Estate, Samdrup Jongkhar.

➡️ COVID19 second wave: World joins hands to rescue India.