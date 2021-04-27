Covid Second Wave: Naveen stresses on timely supply of Oxygen

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday stressed on timely supply of the life-saving gas ‘Oxygen’ while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Addressing at the meeting on the COVID Management the CM said, “I would like the collectors to work towards these kinds of community owned initiatives. They are effective and sustainable. Resident associations, merchant associations and various community based organisations should be made to partner in our efforts.”

He furthe said that “We should always be prepared for the worst case scenario and that’s the principle by which we are able to handle natural disasters effectively. I would like each Collector and SP to apply their minds taking the field situation into consideration and make foolproof planning. I would like the observers to have a close look at this. Whatever gaps are there, departments should take ownership to fill them. Chief Secretary would monitor this closely and brief me in the next meeting”.

“The oxygen supply logistics plan should be closely monitored to ensure sufficient and timely supply of oxygen to the patients. Please ensure that the critical medicines are available to the patients whenever required” the CM said.

“The 2nd wave has made us realise that we need to be prepared for the crisis for long. Unless we observe the Covid appropriate protocols like wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing we cannot tide over this. I would like all of you to take care of our frontline warriors”, Naveen stated.

Naveen appealed to people of Odisha to wear a mask and ensure social distancing.

The CM further stated that “Our Doctors and medical staff are working hard to save lives. It is only when each one of us behaves responsibly so that we can effectively fight this war against COVID 19”.

“Our Government is trying its best to provide health care support, but then you should also help in reducing the burden on the hospitals. One infection reduced means one bed saved, one ICU saved, above all one avoids the agony of facing a life and death situation”, he added.