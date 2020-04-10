Odisha increases COVID-19 Testing Capacity to 1,175 Per Day

TNI Bureau: The ICMR-RMRC is now equipped with a COBAS – high throughput automated machine capable of conducting around 700 COVID-19 tests/day/machine. With this, the COVID-19 capacity at RMRC has gone up to 1,000 per day.

Odisha now can conduct 1125 COVID tests per day and the capacity would be increased to 1,175 when MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla start doing the COVID-19 tests from next week.

COVID-19 testings in Odisha would rise from tomorrow, it’s expected.

Existing COVID-19 Testing Facilities in Odisha:

👉 ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar – 1,000 Per Day

👉 AIIMS, Bhubaneswar – 75 Per Day

👉 SCB, Cuttack – 50 Per Day

Proposed COVID-19 Testing Facilities:

👉 MKCG, Berhampur – 25 (Expected Launch Date – 13th April, 2020)

👉 VIMSAR, Burla – 25 (Expected Launch Date – 15th April, 2020)

The Government is planning rapid tests to ease the burden on the government machinery and will ensure that all the available resources are dedicated to positive cases.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 Hospitals are ready in Odisha – 200-bed COVID Hospital at Sitapalli near Berhampur in Ganjam District and 150-bed Tata Steel MEDICA Hospital at Duburi, Jajpur. Both hospitals are funded by Tata Steel.