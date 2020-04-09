List of Existing and Proposed COVID-19 Hospitals in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has so far set up 8 stand-alone COVID-19 Hospitals across the State in partnership with private players. These 8 Hospitals have 1,597 beds.

In addition, the government is planning 28 more Hospitals across Odisha, which would have an additional 4,100 beds. Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy has confirmed that 6,000 COVID-19 beds would be available in Odisha soon.

The Odisha Government has also decided to procure 1 lakh rapid antibody-based testing kits from India and outside under emergency procurement plan. The government has enough stock of PPE for a month & more PPEs are being procured from India and outside.

Apart from RMRC, AIIMS and SCB, COVID-19 testing would be conducted in 3 more Hospitals in the State – MKCG Berhampur from April 12, VIMSAR Burla from April 15 & IGH Rourkela from April 17.

Wearing mask/face cover in public places has become mandatory in the state from today. The government has added penal provision to it – Rs 200 penalty will be imposed for first 3 instances of violation, and thereafter, a violator will be penalised Rs 500.

List of Existing COVID-19 Hospitals in Odisha (1,597 Beds):

👉 Aswini Hospital, Cuttack (100 Beds)

👉 Tata Hospital, Duburi, Jajpur (150 Beds)

👉 Tata Hospital, Joda, Keonjhar (50 Beds)

👉 KIMS Medical College, Bhubaneswar (457 Beds)

👉 SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar (500 Beds)

👉 IDH, Puri (40 Beds)

👉 Hi-Tech Medical College, Rourkela, Sundargarh (200 Beds)

👉 CUTM (Jointly managed by CUTM and Hi-Tech College), Paralakhemundi, Gajapati (100 Beds)

List of Proposed COVID-19 Hospitals in Odisha (4,100 Beds) *** CUTM already operational: