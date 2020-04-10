Two U10 Kids tested +VE for COVID-19 in Odisha Yesterday

TNI Bureau: For the first time, two U10 (Under-10) kids in Odisha have tested positive for Coronavirus in Odisha. The 4 COVID-19 positive cases reported late last night, included a 9-year-old female child and a 5-year-old female child. Another 37-year-old female too tested positive for COVID.

All 3 patients are close relatives of Case No. 42 in Jharpada, Bhubaneswar, who died of Coronavirus a few days ago.

The 4th case is a 20-year-old male patient from Golamunda, Kalahandi. He had come in contact with the 1st COVID19 patient from Kalahandi who had returned from Bahrain.

With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to 38 out of 48 cases in Odisha. There are 45 active cases in Bhubaneswar, as one died and two have been discharged.