Corona Update @ USA – April 09, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,916 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 36,755 new cases of Coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 16,000. Number of positive cases stands at 468,887.

France has reported 1,341 COVID-19 deaths and 4,799 positive cases – a sharp rise as compared to yesterday. Italy has reported 610 deaths and 4,204 positive cases while Spain witnessed 655 new deaths and 5,002 positive cases. 881 new deaths and 4,344 +ve cases were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide have topped 1,600,000 mark. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 95,000.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,916 new deaths; 36,755 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 16,697; Number of Cases – 468,887

👉 New York accounts for 34% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 799 new deaths reported from New York State; 10,621 new cases.

👉 6.6 million people in the U.S. have filed for unemployment benefits last week.

👉 Around 26,000 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 New York City reports 7,521 new cases of Coronavirus and 518 new deaths in 24 hours.

👉 Total cases in New York City – 87,725; Deaths – 4,778

👉 New York State – 7,067 deaths; 161,504 cases

👉 New Jersey – 1,700 deaths; 51,027 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,076 deaths; 21,504 cases

👉 California – 559 deaths; 20,204 cases

👉 Louisiana – 702 deaths; 18,283 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 503 deaths; 18,941 cases

👉 Florida – 371 deaths; 16,826 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 360 deaths; 18,546 cases

👉 Illinois – 528 deaths; 16,422 cases

👉 Washington – 455 deaths; 9,740 cases

👉 Georgia – 412 deaths; 10,885 cases

👉 Texas – 222 deaths; 11,426 cases