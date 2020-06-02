Odisha Fitness Trainers Association seeks Govt nod to reopen Gyms

TNI Bureau: Members of All Odisha Fitness Trainers Association expressed unhappiness over the serious financial crisis arising out of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier they staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar demanding the reopening of gyms amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media persons the President of Odisha Gym Owners Association Satyajit Dash said, “The gyms have been closed for nearly three months, following a government lockdown. We, the owners of the gym, are in the midst of a serious financial crisis. The staff at our gym is no longer paid. The state government has announced that it will close the gym until June 30. “In this crucial stage, we are seeking Government’s compassionate support.”

Dash added that “Why the govt. is not giving us financial assistance when it is being provided to other organizations? We have small businesses, so we run our own businesses and provide jobs for some people. What is the government doing for them in the face of their livelihood crisis? We are not anti-Lockdown but keep the gym closed by compensating us.”

He further stated that there will be physical disabilities & people who exercise regularly will have a bad effect on their bodies if we do not open a gym for a long time.