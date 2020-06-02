English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI News Headlines – June 02, 2020

By TNI Bureau
120

Odisha News

* Odisha Govt permits examinations in Schools, Colleges. Schools, colleges, other educational/training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

* ECoR to run 5 Intra-State Special Trains in Odisha from June 8.

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ‘Most Popular CM’ in India: PM Modi’s approval rating over 65%.

* Outdoor movement of vulnerable class of people restricted till June-end.

* Jagannath Pradhan quits BJP.

* 17 die of ‘unknown’ disease in Malkangiri.

India News

* Landslides leave 20 dead, 9 injured in south Assam.

* Cyclone Nisarga to hit Maharashtra and Gujarat tomorrow; landfall likely near Mumbai. Police issue prohibitory orders near the coastline in Mumbai.

* CBSE Exams 2020: Board gives 2 options to students for pending 10th 12th exams in July.

Related Posts

TNI News Headlines – June 01, 2020

TNI Sunday News Headlines – May 31, 2020

* Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586.

* Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala; Orange alert in four districts.

* AI 1974 Muscat-Srinagar flight takes off with 154 passengers and 4 infants on board.

* 3 Pak terrorists killed during infiltration along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

* 73% of Covid-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities.

* Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till 4th June for sanitisation as 4 AAI employees test COVID-positive.

* Remdesivir has been approved for emergency use for COVID-19.

* Indian Railways operationalised 4155 ‘Shramik Special’ trains across the country till 10 am today and transported more than 57 lakh passengers to their home states since May 1.

* Gold price down at Rs 47,137 Per 10 Gram, Silver rates drop to Rs 50,505/Kg.

World News

* Chinese forces moved up to north of India along LAC and has made “continued efforts” to expand militarily in several places: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

* Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House.

* Russia to spend over $70 billion on coronavirus recovery plan: PM Mikhail Mishustin.

* China’s Wuhan finds no new COVID-19 cases, 300 asymptomatics in tests.

* England and Wales Cricket Board announced the schedule for Test series against West Indies from July 8 to July 28 in England. All three matches will be played behind closed doors.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!