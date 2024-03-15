Odia Actor Arindam Roy quits BJD; joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Former General Secretary of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Ollywood actor Arindam Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the BJP office in Bhubaneswar on Friday in the presence of Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, former Odisha unit President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sameer Mohanty, Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev, Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and other senior leaders.

After joining the saffron party, Arindam said,”I have joined BJP after being inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work hard to strengthen the party.”

“I had joined BJD after being inspired by CM Naveen Patnaik. But, the party has reached a saturation point and there is no scope to function there,” he added.

Earlier today, Arindam Roy resigned from BJD’s primary membership.

In his resignation letter to party President Naveen Patnaik, he mentioned, “I have been trying to meet my leader which is you since quite some time, but unfortunately I didn’t get the opportunity to meet you.”

Arindam further requested Party President to not keep any grudge against him.

Film star Arindam Ray is the brother-in-law of BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das and was the star campaigner of the BJD during the 2019 elections.

Earlier in January this year, the meeting of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Arindam had created a big buzz in political circles.